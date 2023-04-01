Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) PT at $22.75

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,346,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 38,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 10,233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,643 shares during the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.41 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.49.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.