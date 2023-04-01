Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Target Price at $97.33

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.7 %

OMC opened at $94.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Omnicom Group has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Institutional Trading of Omnicom Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMC. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 118.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after buying an additional 125,295 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

