Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) PT at $34.08

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMHC. StockNews.com started coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $38.26 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $279,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares in the company, valued at $10,696,358.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,494 shares of company stock worth $9,163,990 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

