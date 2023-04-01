Brokerages Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Price Target at C$89.30

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.30.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE TOU opened at C$56.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$58.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$84.33. The stock has a market cap of C$19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

Tourmaline Oil Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 7.49%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,872.20. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine acquired 630 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares in the company, valued at C$2,975,872.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. Insiders acquired 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,041 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

