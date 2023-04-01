Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) PT at $133.83

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 30.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 23,331 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the first quarter valued at $1,301,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 177,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 42.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 156,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares in the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

