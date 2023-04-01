Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) PT at $133.83

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.83.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.41) to GBX 100 ($1.23) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.64) to GBX 195 ($2.40) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.19) to GBX 95 ($1.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.47) to GBX 115 ($1.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vodafone Group Public (VOD)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.