Brokerages Set Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Target Price at $13.00

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Xerox Stock Performance

XRX stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Xerox has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xerox

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icahn Carl C grew its holdings in shares of Xerox by 6.6% during the second quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 34,245,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $508,543,000 after buying an additional 2,130,423 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth about $19,940,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Xerox by 1,362.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 845,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after purchasing an additional 787,517 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Xerox by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,426,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 637,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Xerox by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,706,349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,049,000 after purchasing an additional 607,148 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Stories

