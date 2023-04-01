Brokers Issue Forecasts for Darden Restaurants, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Darden Restaurants’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DRI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $155.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.03. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $155.90. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.19%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,840 shares of company stock valued at $16,245,360. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

