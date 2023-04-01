Brokers Issue Forecasts for MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarketAxess in a report released on Monday, March 27th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.36.

MarketAxess Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $391.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84 and a beta of 0.77. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $397.27.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketAxess

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,854 shares of company stock valued at $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

