Brokers Issue Forecasts for Southwestern Energy’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.84.

NYSE SWN opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Southwestern Energy has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 201.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

