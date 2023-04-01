Brokers Offer Predictions for BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BOK Financial in a report released on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.28. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $9.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

BOK Financial stock opened at $84.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.80. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $70.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 28.05%.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

