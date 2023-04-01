Brokers Offer Predictions for Worldline SA’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Worldline in a report issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.41. The consensus estimate for Worldline’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Worldline’s FY2026 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Worldline Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Worldline stock opened at $42.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. Worldline has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $48.62.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

