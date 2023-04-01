Brokers Set Expectations for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

FiscalNote Stock Up 17.4 %

FiscalNote stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FiscalNote by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 376,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FiscalNote by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

