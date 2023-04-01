Brokers Set Expectations for FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a report issued on Tuesday, March 28th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Latimore anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
FiscalNote Stock Up 17.4 %
FiscalNote stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. FiscalNote has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
