Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

BEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 6,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $31.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.52 and a beta of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 2.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

