Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Down 4.3%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.23. Approximately 896,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,604,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bumble from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Bumble from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Bumble Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 8.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bumble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Bumble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Bumble by 50.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

