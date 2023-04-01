Busey Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after acquiring an additional 602,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.1 %

CPB opened at $54.98 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

