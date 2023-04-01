Busey Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,496,000 after acquiring an additional 166,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB opened at $189.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.00 and a 200 day moving average of $188.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

