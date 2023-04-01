Busey Wealth Management Takes $205,000 Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 597.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $38.27 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.14.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

