Busey Wealth Management Takes $272,000 Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,343,000 after acquiring an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,606,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $147.52 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of $131.72 and a 52 week high of $169.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.15.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

