Busey Wealth Management Trims Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.35.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $106.39 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.74 and a 52 week high of $115.49. The firm has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.