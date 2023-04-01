Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) CEO Lecil E. Cole Purchases 50,000 Shares

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Calavo Growers Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.38 million, a P/E ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calavo Growers

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is -133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 84,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Calavo Growers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Featured Articles

