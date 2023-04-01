Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,300 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $2.29 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

CANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Dawson James lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

Read More

