Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$3.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CEU. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.54.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.68 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$682.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.73.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
