Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target to $5.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SLGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.

SomaLogic stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of SomaLogic by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

