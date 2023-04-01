Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Price Target to $5.00

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
SLGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.50.
SomaLogic Price Performance
SomaLogic stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $467.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
About SomaLogic
SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.
