Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$13.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.09% from the company’s previous close.
Neo Performance Materials Stock Up 7.2 %
Shares of Neo Performance Materials stock opened at C$9.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$419.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.30. Neo Performance Materials has a twelve month low of C$8.31 and a twelve month high of C$17.20.
About Neo Performance Materials
