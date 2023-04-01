Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Receives $29.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.38.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Canada Goose by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canada Goose Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $19.25 on Monday. Canada Goose has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $28.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $424.81 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

