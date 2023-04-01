CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

CannaGrow Stock Performance

Shares of CGRW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.

CannaGrow Company Profile

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc engages in the medical and recreational marijuana business. It acts as a lessor, liaison, and consultant to developers, licensed growers, and operators. It services include facility development, site management, and staffing. The company was founded on May 5, 1995 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

