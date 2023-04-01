CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:CGRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
CannaGrow Stock Performance
Shares of CGRW stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. CannaGrow has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05.
CannaGrow Company Profile
