Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE) Insider Simon Beams Acquires 262,800 Shares

Cannindah Resources Limited (ASX:CAE – Get Rating) insider Simon Beams purchased 262,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$50,457.60 ($33,638.40).
Cannindah Resources Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,087.47.
About Cannindah Resources
