Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,733,000 after purchasing an additional 49,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 40,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

MRK stock opened at $106.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.74 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $270.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

