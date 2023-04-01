Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. TheStreet upgraded Capital One Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.84.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $96.16 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $144.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.01.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

