Capital One Financial Weighs in on Berry Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $0.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.93 million. Berry had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Berry Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Berry has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berry by 302.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,847,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648,164 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,718,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after buying an additional 589,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,076,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 21.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,030,000 after buying an additional 537,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,911,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 235,552 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Berry

In related news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 565,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,463.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.48%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

About Berry

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.