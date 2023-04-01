Capital One Financial Weighs in on Coterra Energy Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CTRA)

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.25. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%.

Institutional Trading of Coterra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coterra Energy by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 60,114 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in Coterra Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $501,858.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.29%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.