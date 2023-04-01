Capital One Financial Weighs in on Denbury Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Denbury in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Denbury’s current full-year earnings is $6.73 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Denbury from $156.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Denbury from $81.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of DEN opened at $87.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.63. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.73 and its 200-day moving average is $86.93.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $381.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.50 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 28.00%. Denbury’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denbury

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Denbury by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after purchasing an additional 173,578 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Denbury by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Denbury by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 412,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,168,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Denbury by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rock Capital Management LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Denbury

In other Denbury news, CAO Nicole H. Jennings sold 618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total transaction of $48,729.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 60,443 shares in the company, valued at $4,765,930.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.