CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 366 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 52.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,276,000 after acquiring an additional 884,513 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000,000 after purchasing an additional 178,034 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.52. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 645.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.72.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.