CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 4,681 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 27,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 110,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 56,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
PFE stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.
