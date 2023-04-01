CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $645,000 Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.84.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $144.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by ($0.99). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.33 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.