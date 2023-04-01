CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,767 shares of company stock valued at $618,191 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

