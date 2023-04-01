CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 96 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,289,000 after buying an additional 972,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,325,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,557,000 after buying an additional 21,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,882,000 after buying an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,299,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 645,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,677,000 after buying an additional 19,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $357.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $373.70 and its 200 day moving average is $360.86. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $574.65.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHTR. Cowen lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

