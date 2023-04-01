Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock.

CAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $75.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $49.70 and a 12 month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Articles

