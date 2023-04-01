CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.30.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their target price on CarMax from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter valued at $30,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in CarMax by 72.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSE KMX opened at $64.28 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

