Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Receives $20.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded Carrefour from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Carrefour Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRRFY stock opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Carrefour has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

