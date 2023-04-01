Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $26.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVNA. William Blair lowered Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $9.79 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $140.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -6.81 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Carvana by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Carvana by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.