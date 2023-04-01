Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $90.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.25.
CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems
In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CWST opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.