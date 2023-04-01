Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives $90.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

CWST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Casella Waste Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Casella Waste Systems

In related news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,148.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $106,429.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,767.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 16,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total transaction of $1,220,612.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,511,148.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,153 in the last three months. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CWST opened at $82.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $92.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.77.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.15 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste management. It operates through the Eastern Region and Western Region geographical segments. The Eastern region segment involves the transfer, landfill, processing, and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment consists of waste sheds in western New York, which include the Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets.

Further Reading

