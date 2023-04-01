Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CASY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $268.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $216.46 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $249.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.