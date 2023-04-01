CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.57.
CBRE Group Price Performance
Shares of CBRE opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CBRE Group (CBRE)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.