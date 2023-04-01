CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.57.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.40. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.