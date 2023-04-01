Cenkos Securities (LON:CNKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.50

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 36.50 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 38.40 ($0.47), with a volume of 19651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.45).

Cenkos Securities Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.81, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 47.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 45.53. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.69 million, a P/E ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Cenkos Securities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Cenkos Securities’s payout ratio is presently -2,000.00%.

About Cenkos Securities

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

