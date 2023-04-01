Center For Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,902 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

