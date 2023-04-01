CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Receives “Outperform Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CEU. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. National Bankshares set a C$4.50 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.54.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Down 1.1 %
CEU opened at C$2.68 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$2.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$682.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.45.
CES Energy Solutions Dividend Announcement
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.
