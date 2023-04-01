Cfra Reiterates “Hold” Rating for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Cfra reiterated their hold rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.80. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.55%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 5,175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $501,975,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,802,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,879,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Further Reading

