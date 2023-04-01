Chardan Capital Cuts Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $5.50

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Chardan Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Synlogic Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBX opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,590,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 60.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

