Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA)

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on RNA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.60.
Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of RNA opened at $15.35 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter.
Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.
